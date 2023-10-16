A Glenpool woman's nonprofit helps establish permanent homes for dogs with special needs. Pitiful Pups started in 2015 and President Gina Ruth said it started after she took in her own dog with special needs.

By: News On 6

Dogs With Special Needs Find Permanent Homes Thanks To Glenpool Woman's Nonprofit 'Pitiful Pups'

A Glenpool woman is on a mission to help special needs pets find permanent homes.

She started a non-profit after taking in her own special needs dog.

Some dogs like Oat deserve a special kind of love and care.

Those dogs are finding it with Gina Ruth and her nonprofit Pitiful Pups.

"The seniors and special needs dogs, they have my heart," President of Pitiful Pups Gina Ruth said. "Always have, always will."

Oan was born premature, he is blind and has fluid causing pressure on his brain.

"They didn't expect him to live past three days, then they said he wouldn't live past three weeks, and then they said he wouldn't live past seven weeks," Ruth said.

Five months late, Oat runs and plays like every other pup.

"He just does it in Oan's own way. That's just his little personality," Ruth said.

She started the nonprofit in 2015 to take care of furry friends like Oan by providing them the individualized care they need.

The pups may take a stop along the way in a foster home, but Gina says she's determined to find puppies like Oan their forever homes.

"All these little ones that do have special needs, they deserve, they deserve so much love and such a chance and they have taught me that you just don't give up on them," Ruth said.

Gina currently has fifteen dogs up for adoption, and she says it's hard work, but worth seeing her four legged friends like Oan defy the odds.

"You work as hard as you can and you don't give up until they give up and if they don't give up, you just keep going," Ruth said.

She hopes others will want to provide the same special love and care to pups like Oan.