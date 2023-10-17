Local Businesses Try To Stay Competitive With Halloween Season

Indoor family entertainment businesses like Andy B's in Tulsa said October tends to be a slower month, so they are getting creative and hoping curiosity will bring people in.

Fall is a busy time for festivals, sports, and everything in between, but for some businesses, it is a slower time, so they are doing what they can to stay trendy with the Halloween season.

Alcohol is not the only spirit inside the new spooky bar at Andy B’s.

"We want anyone who loves Halloween, who is curious about what was behind the doors in the event hall to come and check it out and new people who are just moving into Tulsa for something fun, relaxed, nothing too scary,” said Andy B’s general manager, Ryland Bristow.

Bristow said Nightmare on Andy B's Street is a pop-up bar showing movies and sports and offering trivia, bingo, and karaoke.

It is how Andy B's is trying to stay competitive.

"Pumpkin patches, Friday night football, so we're hoping to grab a little of that attention to say, 'Hey, come after the football game,’” said Bristow.

In Broken Arrow, Jack of All Games has turned into Jack of All Haunts.

"I would love not only to give people that great experience, but honestly, financially, this is something we need to continue to keep our business going because we've shut the whole business down just for this," said owner Gene Barber.

Barber said business has been slow, so he shut the business down for a week and a half to turn it into an interactive haunted house, in which visitors are encouraged to solve puzzles to get out.

"As a small business owner, you definitely are taking a step of faith in anything that you do, and when you put your whole heart and your whole life into what you're doing in hopes that people do show up, it's pretty scary," said Barber.

It is the thrill of running a business and hoping to treat their customers.

October 31st is the last day for the Halloween-themed activities at both Andy B's and Jack of All Games.