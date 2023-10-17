This partnership between Broken Arrow Police and Broken Arrow Neighbors is not well known, even though it was created roughly 20 years ago.

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow Group Partners With Police To Help Victims Of Domestic Violence

Domestic Violence Victims Receives Help From Broken Arrow Group In Partnership With Police

-

A local group called Broken Arrow Neighbors uses a partnership with police to help domestic violence victims, but many people don't know about it.

Under the program, Broken Arrow Neighbors will take anyone in a domestic violence situation and pay to put them up in safe lodging.

This partnership between Broken Arrow Police and Broken Arrow Neighbors is not well known, even though it was created roughly 20 years ago.

The only way to take part in the program is if the police department's Chaplain Corps determines if someone is in an unsafe situation.

Broken Arrow Neighbors will then get the person into safe housing for a few days.

"We are here as a service organization in Broken Arrow for the last 40 years. And so being able to have that partnership and knowing that families are taken care of and we can pay for them, that's what we are here for," said Megan Quickle, the Broken Arrow Neighbors Executive Director.

The funding for the safe housing comes from the Broken Arrow Neighbors budget and donations from the community.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Broken Arrow Neighbors.

What is Domestic Violence?

The Office on Violence Against Women describes Domestic Violence as a pattern of abusive behavior in a relationship used by a person to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner. Domestic Violence can be physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, and involves behaviors that threaten, hurt, isolate, manipulate, humiliate, or injure another person. Children exposed to domestic violence are at risk of developing social and physical problems or learning that violence is a normal way of life.

How does Oklahoma compare nationally in Domestic Violence?

The Domestic Violence Intervention Services said Oklahoma ranks first in the country for the most domestic violence cases. Oklahoma is third in domestic violence homicides. The Young Women's Christian Association reported over 43,000 domestic violence calls in Oklahoma in 2022, which resulted in almost 1,000 arrests.

For more information about Oklahomans impacted by Domestic Violence, click here.

What are some resources for Domestic Violence victims in Oklahoma?

The Oklahoma Domestic Violence hotline, (800) 522-SAFE (7233), and the 24-hour Safeline 1-800-522-SAFE (7233), provide assistance with safety planning, crisis intervention, emergency shelter and advocacy to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking. The Abuse Hotline 1-800-522-3511 and the Elder Abuse Hotline 1-800-522-3511 also provide resources for escaping abusive situations.

For the full list of Oklahoma Domestic Violence resources, click here.

How often do people experience Domestic Violence in the United States?

In the United States, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually. On average, domestic violence hotlines nationwide receive over 19,000 calls.

For more information from The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, click here.

What are some National resources for Domestic Violence?

The National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233 and the National Dating Abuse Helpline (866) 331-9474 for those in abusive situations or relationships. The Rape Abuse Incest National Network (800) 656-4673 also helps in cases of rape or incest.

The StrongHearts Native Helpline (844) 762-8483 helps culturally-specific helpline for Native Americans impacted by domestic, dating and sexual violence.

The National Child Abuse Hotline/Childhelp (800) 422-4453) is for any child who is being abused or neglected. The National Center for Elder Abuse 1-855-500-3537 will help with elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

For the full list of National Domestic Violence resources, click here.