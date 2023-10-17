Arellano is charged with raping a woman he met at a Tulsa lounge in 2021. The victim told investigators he repeatedly sexually assaulted her for an hour inside his apartment.

Man Charged With Rape, Arrested After 2 Weeks On The Run

-

A man whose been on the run for two weeks is now back in jail,

This time he's charged with rape. Jose Arellano Davila was a fugitive since he walked out of court on Oct. 2nd before his hearing was over.

Tulsa Police tried to arrest him at his apartment Monday night but he ran away, leading to a pursuit through east Tulsa.

Documents say the victim reported the rape to Tulsa Police the next day and had a sexual assault exam. The victim named Arellano as her attacker and showed investigators pictures of him.

Documents say the victim told investigators she went back to Arellano's apartment and he tried kissing her and having sex with her, even though she says she tried to fight and said no a thousand times.

Investigators say DNA evidence was taken from the victim's fingernails and the results came back and did not rule out Arellano.

Records show Arellano was charged last year with pointing a deadly weapon, DUI, drugs and other crimes but didn't show up to court several times.

Arellano is now in jail on the rape charge and running from police.