'Do You Know About The Zipper Merge?': One Driver's Campaign For Smoother Traffic In Tulsa

All drivers deal with traffic congestion at some point, but one Tulsa driver wants to help people better understand how to merge so traffic runs smoother for everyone.

"We're doing the zipper merge. Do you know about the zipper merge?" said Anne Ryan.

Ryan is not shy about talking to strangers in a gas station parking lot.

"This is my normal day. I talk to people a lot," said Ryan.

With a car decorated in messages, she's trying to spread the word about the zipper merge method, a way for drivers to use as much available road before merging as possible to reduce congestion.

Video from ODOT shows how it works in a construction zone, but Ryan hopes drivers on this stretch of Mingo between 91st and 101st will use it too.

"Right now, it's two lanes, which is great, and what should happen is everybody should be filling up these two lanes until it's time to get over until it funnels into one lane," she said.

Of course, Ryan's goal is to help traffic run smoother on this congested stretch of road, but she also wants to improve the mood of drivers, and she thinks the zipper method can help with that, too.

"I see the frustration; I see people yelling at each other and moving their cars and cutting over so nobody can get through, like I can feel the anger coming from drivers, and it's kind of sad," says Ryan.

With a positive attitude and a smile on her face, Anne encourages people to help make driving a little easier for everyone.