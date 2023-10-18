Downtown Tulsa's Midweek Market Brings Fun Night For Kids To Chapman Green Park

Every week, Chapman Green Park in downtown Tulsa is turned into a market or pop-up space. This week’s pop-up will be a fun night just for kids.

By: News On 6

The Downtown Tulsa Partnership is midway through its new Midweek Market initiative.

The goal is to provide more options for people who are visiting, working, and living in downtown Tulsa.

The organization worked with the City’s Parks and Recreation Department on new ideas to better use the space. So, they came up with the Downtown Tulsa Midweek Market.

Vendors can reserve a space at the park to sell fresh produce, meat, honey, greens, and baked goods.

The nonprofit chose Chapman Green at 6th and Main because organizers said it's a hidden jewel in downtown that needs more activity.

Morgan Phillips with the Downtown Tulsa Partnership said they’ve enjoyed having diverse vendors and believes this is a great addition to the area.

Phillips said they decided to make this week kids’ week because it’s fall break for many children.

“You can enjoy some free activities such as a bounce house, some family-friendly entertainment, some face painting, and we have our wonderful produce vendors, our fresh and raw food vendors, but also some sellers that sell specifically kids books, and products,” Phillips said.

There will also be a pop-up playground, storytelling for kids, and music. The Midweek Market takes place every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.