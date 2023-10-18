Man Killed In Okmulgee Double Shooting Identified By Police

A man who was shot and killed in Okmulgee has been identified by police.

Damien Hage, 25, was shot from behind at an Okmulgee park on Tuesday and later died from his injuries, police said.

Okmulgee PD responded to a scene at D. P. Lilly Park near Randolph Street and Ohio Avenue after they received a call for a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

When police arrived at the scene, they found no one in the area. Officers said they did find multiple shell casings and blood evidence.

While they were searching the scene, two males arrived with gunshot wounds at a local hospital, according to police.

Police identified Christian Carter, 23, as the other man who was shot and injured.

Officers said Hage died at the hospital from his injuries, and Carter is expected to survive.

Officers said witnesses heard shots but did not see anything.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding the identity of the shooter or has any additional information to contact Okmulgee at 918-756-3511 or tips@okmcity.net.





This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.