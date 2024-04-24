Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Murder In 2022 Tulsa Hookah Lounge Shooting

The trial has started for one of three men charged with murdering a 17-year-old during a gun battle where Tulsa Police say more than 140 shots were fired.

-

The trial has started for one of three men charged with murdering a 17-year-old during a gun battle where Tulsa Police say more than 140 shots were fired.

Tulsa Police arrested Darius McGee after the shootout outside a Hookah lounge in 2022 where Corlin Jones was shot in the head and died.

Prosecutors say this was a gun battle between members of Hoover Crips and the Bloods street gangs. Police say the shootout was all caught on surveillance video, and that’s how they identified the suspects.

Prosecutors say in May of 2022, the victim Corlin Jones and two others were outside of a hookah lounge and got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire with the suspects, Darius McGee, Deontre Reed and Dominque Jordan.

Prosecutors say a Tulsa Police gang unit officer watched surveillance video of the shooting and identified McGee as one of the shooters and identified McGee as being associated with the Hoover Crips.

Prosecutors also showed the jury several pictures of the victim’s truck littered with bullet holes on the side of the truck, hood, windshield, and headlight.

A Tulsa Police firearms analyst testified that she tested three guns and dozens of shell casings recovered at the scene by police.

Investigators say there were shell casings from several different types of guns at the scene.

McGee’s attorney argues McGee was not a certified gang member, even though the other two suspects were, and that McGee had an AK-47 but didn't fire the kill shot.

The judge told the jury he expects the trial to wrap up by the end of the week.

Related: