Friday, May 27th 2022, 10:04 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are looking for three suspects from last week's Hookah Lounge shooting.

Officers say Dominique Jordan, Darius McGee, and Deontre Reed are wanted in connection to the death of a 17-year-old Corlin Jones. Police say nearly 150 shell casings were found in the hookah lounge parking lot which officers say was likely caused by a large gun battle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.