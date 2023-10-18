Jim Jordan Rejected On 2nd House Speaker's Ballot

Rep. Jim Jordan failed Wednesday on the second ballot to secure enough votes to become House speaker, leaving the lower chamber without a leader as Republicans' path forward remained unclear.

By: CBS News

-

Rep. Jim Jordan failed Wednesday on the second ballot to secure enough votes to become House speaker, leaving the lower chamber without a leader as Republicans' path forward remained unclear.

All total, 22 Republicans voted against Jordan, as four more Republicans voted against him and he picked up two Republicans, Reps. Doug LaMalfa of California and Victoria Spartz of Virginia.

Some Republicans — including two former GOP House speakers — on Wednesday indicated they want the lower chamber to increase the power of Rep. Patrick McHenry, the speaker pro tempore. One key Republican source texted CBS News after the vote that "all roads lead to McHenry."

But any effort to empower McHenry would likely require support from House Democrats, with some saying they favor a vote to expand his authority to allow for consideration of a limited legislative agenda.

House Democrats on Wednesday uniformly voted for their leader, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"All roads lead to McHenry," says one key GOP source

Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry is likely to see a push for his powers to be expanded if no consensus is found. But details continue to be debated among lawmakers.

"All roads lead to McHenry," one key House GOP source texts CBS News from the House floor, as Republicans scramble this hour following Jordan's inability to win the gavel on a second ballot.

Here are the Republicans who voted against Jim Jordan on the second ballot

Twenty-two Republicans voted against Jordan on Tuesday, with Jordan losing the support of four Republicans but gaining the support of two more.

Reps. Vern Buchanan, Drew Ferguson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Pete Stauber all voted for Jordan on the first ballot but switched on the second to supporting someone else. Reps. Doug LaMalfa of California and Victoria Spartz of Virginia both flipped from other candidates to Jordan.