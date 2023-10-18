Preparation Ramps Up For Tulsa's Oktoberfest

Nearly a thousand volunteers will be on-site throughout the event to make sure it is a success. Organizers want attendees to remember there is no on-site parking.

By: News On 6

Volunteers and vendors are working to get River West Festival Park ready for Oktoberfest. The festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the area once again.

Tulsa's Oktoberfest is ranked number four out of 10 best Oktoberfests in the U.S. by USA Today's Readers Choice.

The festival features all kinds of events for families to enjoy.

This year's Oktoberfest will be October 19 through the 22. Tickets are on sale now, and the single-day pass is $15. Click here to get tickets.

Meteorologist Megan Gold visited Oktoberfest for Corporate Night.

Organizers want attendees to remember there is no on-site parking. Free shuttles are available with pick-up and drop-off locations throughout Tulsa. Click here to access parking information.

Oktoberfest opens to the general public on Thursday at 4 p.m.