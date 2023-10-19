Bristow's Public Library Leads Initiative For Internet Access In Rural Communities

Leaders with the Bristow Public Library said it serves a 50 mile radius and the data is alarming when it comes to digital inclusion for those communities.

The Bristow Public Library is working to make the digital world more accessible for people living in rural areas.

Digital inclusion means people have access to the internet, devices to access it, and training available to help use that technology.

Bristow’s Public Library collected information from a community interest survey.

It learned 50 percent of people visiting the library don’t have access to broadband internet.

It also found 70 percent of people have lower than average digital literacy skills.

This caused those at the library to raise awareness of digital literacy.

Executive Director Heather Hutto said the library is bringing in a Digital Literacy Coach to teach people how to use various systems.

"We can now offer adult tech ed as an outreach class. So we can go off site to partnering organizations and institutions and offer our digital literacy courses there. Also our new digital literacy instructor is able to help patrons either on demand or by appointment," Hutto explained.

Hutto said the library is working to get money for mobile data for hotspots.