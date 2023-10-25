HallowMarine Begins At Oklahoma Aquarium In Jenks

Get your costumes ready because HallowMarine begins tonight! It's a one-of-a-kind trick or treat experience at the Oklahoma Aquarium.

By: News On 6

-

The Oklahoma Aquarium turns spooky in October as it opens after dark for HallowMarine.

The week-long trick-or-treat event is October 25th through October 31st from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

"It offers a very safe place for kids to come," said Dir. of Development & Research, Dr. Ann Money. "We have a trick-or-treat trail, it is all indoors so the weather is not a factor, and in addition to being able to get candy, they get to be with our 10,000 animals."

The Oklahoma Aquarium is home to one of the largest collections of bull sharks and is the only place you can see them in the Western Hemisphere.

"Our bull sharks are considered to be the most dangerous shark in the world," Money continued saying, "They have got lots of teeth and they are very sharp, and they have a very bad reputation."

She said that causes the sharks to be misunderstood.

"They are not maneaters and you do not need to be afraid of them," Money added.

That is a trend for many of the animals at the aquarium.

"Some of the animals just kind of have spooky names and some are actually kind of spooky," said Money.

Bat Fish and Ghost Knife Fish fall under the former, but the deeper underwater you go, the more eerie it gets.

"We have Hagfish and Giant Isopod which are found up to 7,000 feet deep in the ocean," said Money. "They look very, very creepy and Hagfish can actually produce up to 5 gallons of slime at a time that they will use when something is trying to eat them. So, the predator gets slime in its mouth and goes okay you are not worth it."

These unique animal facts cover the walls of the Oklahoma Aquarium. Money said the goal is as kids seek out candy, their curiosity will also peak.

"HallowMarine is such a great opportunity to get people interested and invested in what is out there in the ocean because they are having a great time, but they also get to touch a shark and see all of these things around them," she said.

For more information about HallowMarine, or to get tickets, visit OKAquariam.org