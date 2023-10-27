City Of Collinsville Hosting Bake Sale This Weekend For Veterans' Holiday Wreaths

Before getting into the Christmas spirit, the City of Collinsville is embracing fall as it prepares for a community bake sale.

The City of Collinsville is hosting a bake sale Saturday with the goal of putting a wreath on every veteran’s headstone at Ridgelawn Cemetery for the holiday season.

Sherry Campbell is the city’s Community Outreach Director.

Some treats are ready to go, and Campbell said it is not too late to sign up to bring something before the sale starts at 10 on Saturday at the Veterans Community Center.

“Fudge, we’ll have cinnamon raisins, we’ll have all kinds of pies and cakes,” she said.

There are nearly a thousand veterans buried at Ridgelawn Cemetery, and Campbell said the city needs about $6,000 to buy enough wreaths through Wreaths Across America.

Volunteers will place the wreaths on each veteran’s headstone on December 16, and they will stay there through part of January.

“When every wreath is placed, we say the person’s name, and we thank them for their service,” Campbell said.

In the past, the bake sales have been a success, meeting the need, and sometimes a little extra, like last year, when the goal was $3400.

“We thought, ‘Nobody makes $3,000 at a bake sale.' When all was said and done, and every penny was accounted for, we had $3,401,” she said.

The bake sale runs on donations only.

“We weren’t asking a certain amount of money. Everybody just donated what they felt they could in their heart. And we ended up with a dollar more than we needed,” Campbell said.

Once the sale wraps up at 2:00, any leftover goodies will be used at a benefit later in the day to help a single mom in Collinsville who is dealing with a brain tumor.

“Hopefully, we’ll get enough help for both causes,” she said.

To sign up to bring a treat to the bake sale, visit the city’s website here.