First Designs For Catoosa Blue Whale Renovation Project Released

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

-

Catoosa is showing off what the Blue Whale could look like after millions of dollars in upgrades, including adding a new visitor’s center, an Airbnb, and restaurants.

City leaders are excited about these new updates that could take the Blue Whale from just a place people stop for a quick picture to a place where people could come and stay awhile.

Here are some renderings of what the Blue Whale might look like in a few years.

Catoosa City Leaders met Wednesday night to see this presentation; many said they were impressed.

"We want to take the Blue Whale of Catoosa from a roadside attraction to more of a family activity, a destination,” said Kyle Gibson, who represents Ward 5 on the Catoosa City Council.

This project aims to help bring a facelift to the Blue Whale and put the 23.5 acres around it to good use.

Hampton Creative made the renderings and envisioned adding businesses like an ice cream shop.

"We've taken what arguably may have been about a 15-minute experience and turned it into potentially a multi-day experience,” said Nate Olsen with Hampton Creative. “If you're renting out in the Airbnb, we're spending more than one day here."

City leaders hope to get moving on this project quickly because Route 66 will turn 100 years old in 2026 and there will be celebrations all along the mother road.

They aren’t sure how much it will cost- but leaders say there is money available from the state for the project.

"I think that's the plan, is to try and get some of these funds available, work with the state, and try to get some of this up and running for that anniversary,” said Denise Carlton, the Catoosa Parks Board Secretary.

Leaders hope upgrading the Blue Whale will help bring more people not just to Route 66 but also, the town of Catoosa.

"We're little small-town Catoosa, but we offer some great things, and I think this is just another thing to add to what we have here,” said Carlton. “So, I'm very excited."

Hampton Creative says the project will be done in several phases, and the first phase was giving the presentation Wednesday night.