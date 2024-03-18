Some Customers Lose Power After Car Crashes Into Pole In Tulsa

Police said a driver lost control and crashed into the power pole along 11th Street around 3 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa Police closed part of 11th Street on Monday morning right in front of the University of Tulsa due to a crash into a power pole.

Police said a driver lost control and crashed into the power pole along 11th Street around 3 a.m. Monday.

While they worked the scene, officers closed the outside eastbound lane on 11th Street. All westbound lanes remained open.

PSO had a small power outage in that area, but they're now reporting the power is back on so TU shouldn't be impacted.

No one in the vehicle was hurt. There are no details on the exact cause of the crash.