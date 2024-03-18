Tulsa Police Stress Gun Security After 100+ Firearms Stolen From Vehicles Since Start Of 2024

Tulsa has been rocked by a series of car break-ins that police say have resulted in the theft of more than 100 firearms since the start of the year.

Tulsa Police are asking gun owners to help keep the city safe by securing their firearms at all times.

Captain Richard Meulenberg says this raises concerns for public safety.

“So, one of the issues we’re seeing not only for our department, for many departments, and we’re seeing this across the country, is this proliferation of people who shouldn’t have firearms... getting firearms,” he said.

Tulsa Police released a heat map showing areas that are hotspots for break-ins. Captain Meulenberg says thieves strike in places where they know people are leaving their vehicles unattended and sometimes unlocked…with valuables like their gun inside.

“If you go to the mall area, or any shopping area, or any place where there’s a lot of people congregating at one time, that's where they’re breaking into cars,” he said.

He says it's likely someone will use a stolen gun in another crime.

“These are not responsible gun owners that are getting these guns; these are irresponsible people who are now taking possession of a stolen gun,” Meulenberg said.

“Very disappointing to hear that,” said gun owner Tom Bunch.

He's been using guns since 1978. He worries about where a gun will go after it's stolen.

“Whether they know safe gun handling procedures or not, what are they going to do with them? Where are they going to leave them where they might be found by even more dangerous hands?” he said.

Bunch and TPD urge other owners to put effort into storing their guns securely.

“Guns case, and hopefully some kind of a lock box is the way to go, and out of sight, and then when you get home, take them in,” he said.

That way gun owners can do their part to safeguard the streets.

“Just try to think ahead a little bit,” said Bunch.