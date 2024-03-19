Voters In Bartlesville To Decide On Possible Change To City Council Elections

The City of Bartlesville is gearing up for a charter election. It's the first one since 2010, and there's an item on the ballot that could have a big impact on the city government.

By: News On 6

Voters in Bartlesville have a chance to change how the city deals with city council elections.

Bartlesville city councilors currently serve two-year term limits. One of the propositions on the ballot would increase their term to three years.

The item on the ballot would move the council election to April along with many other local elections, so as to not compete with federal and state elections.

"The council believes in April it will be less expensive for them to run an election, that they will have an easier time reaching the electorate. And they believe that ultimately that will lead to better decision making," said Mike Bailey, Bartlesville City Manager.

This proposition would also stagger councilor terms so no more than two councilors would be up for election in a given year.

There are also other propositions that can be found on the City of Bartlesville website. Election day is April 2. CLICK HERE for more information.