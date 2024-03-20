1 Injured After Alleged Accidental Discharge In Tishomingo

A Game Warden was dispatched to the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area in Johnston County on March 18, for a reported gunshot victim, according to a post made by Oklahoma Game Wardens.

By: News On 6

Around 7:35 p.m. on March 18, the warden found one gunshot victim, according to the post. The post continues to say that luckily, two bystanders happened to be nursing students and they administered aid to control bleeding.

With help from Johnston County EMS, Johnston County Sheriff's Office, Blue River PHFA Staff, and Tishomingo Fire Department, the victim was transported by helicopter to a local hospital, the post stated.

The Oklahoma Game Wardens also stated that according to the victim's statement, he and his son were camping when his pistol fell out of his jacket pocket and discharged on the impact of a rock.

Wardens shared that officers' preliminary findings were concurrent with an accidental discharge.