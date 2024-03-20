Man Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting Incident In Tulsa

Police have not said if they have made any arrests in connection to this shooting as investigators try to piece together this case.

By: News On 6

A man is in the hospital after being injured in a shooting overnight near Admiral and Yale, Tulsa Police said.



Officers said they got a call about a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

A man told officers he was approached by two men while walking his dog near a homeless camp, police said. The man walking his dog ended up shooting one of the two men, and then went back home to call 911, police said.

Police have not said if there was any type of altercation that led up to the shooting.

The man who was shot walked several blocks to a nearby bar to get help, officer said. Witnesses at that bar said he was shot in his side and came there because it was the only place open at the time.

He was taken to the hospital from there and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening, according to police.

The man who fired the gun was taken down to the detective division to be interviewed, police said.

