30-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car In Okfuskee County

By: News On 6

A woman is dead after state troopers said she was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Okfuskee County.

Thirty-year-old Leah Schrock died March 19 due to the injuries she sustained in the collision, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Kevin Weimer, 60, was driving westbound on State Highway 56 when he crossed the center line, departed to the left, and hit Schrock with his car, troopers said.

Weimer was impaired at the time of the crash, with the cause of the crash being due to DUI, according to the OHP report.