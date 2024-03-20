Tulsa Firefighters Discover Gas Leak At Fast Food Restaurant

Firefighters said they got a call about a gas leak around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a McDonald's in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a gas leak overnight at the McDonald's near Admiral and Memorial.

Firefighters said they got a call about the leak around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they said they found a leak coming from a gas line that connected to a piece of equipment inside the restaurant.

Everyone inside the building was able to get out safely. This McDonald's was closed for a few hours while someone fixed the leak, the fire department said. It reopened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.