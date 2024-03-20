Musician From Tulsa Shares His Inspirations And Journey To Sobriety

Johnny Polygon grew up in Tulsa. His music has been described as a fusion of genres; hip hop, alternative and R&B. He is now working on an album called "The Program," inspired by his 12-step recovery process.

By: News On 6

-

Johnny Polygon grew up in Tulsa. His music has been described as a fusion of genres; hip hop, alternative and R&B. On Spotify, his songs “The Fall” and “Dead Meat” have both been streamed over two million times.

Over five years ago, Johnny was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure. On May 3, 2023, Johnny checked into rehab and he has been sober for almost a year.

He is now working on an album called "The Program." It will feature 12 songs about his 12 steps. Johnny joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about his music and recovery.

CLICK HERE to find out more about Johnny Polygon and his music.

How long have you been performing and writing music?

"I’ve been performing since I was 14 or 15."

Image Provided By: Johnny Polygon

What do you love about it?

"I love the freedom of expression and somehow people pay me for it now."

What would you say are your biggest successes?

"My biggest accomplishment is being able to make music for a living and support my family without ever selling my soul."

Image Provided By: Johnny Polygon

When did your struggle with addiction begin and how did it impact your life?

"My addiction (like many others) was progressive. It started out fun, until it wasn’t."

Image Provided By: Johnny Polygon

At the age of 39, what inspired you to get clean from alcohol and drug use?

"I had what I like to call 'back problems.' My girl was on my back. My family was on my back. My doctor was on my back and my landlord was breathing down my neck."

Image Provided By: Johnny Polygon

What do you love about writing music now? How is that different from before you were clean?

"The freedom of expression and the power of sharing."

What are you working on now?

"I’m in a 12-step recovery program and I recorded a song for each step along the way. 12 steps. 12 songs. The album is called 'The Program.'"

What is "The Program" about?

"It’s my redemption record. My music has always been autobiographical; a snapshot in time."

What advice would you give to someone struggling?

"If there’s anyone out there struggling, there is a better life and resources to get there. You just have to ask for help."