Local Filmmakers Prepare For 24th deadCenter Film Festival In Oklahoma City

By: News On 6

Oklahoma filmmakers are gearing up for the 24th deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City starting June 6 to the 9. dCFF is the state's largest film festival.

Last year, the film "Fancy Dance" starring Lily Gladstone won Best Narrative Film at the festival.

Tulsa filmmaker Cheyenne Scarborough was a Set Dresser on Fancy Dance. This year she wrote and directed her first short film that will be screening at dCFF.

Cheyenne joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about her short film "Vivian" and dCFF 2024.

CLICK HERE for more information about deadCenter Film Festival.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Cheyenne Scarborough's short film "Vivian."