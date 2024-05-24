Celebrity Boxing Comic Con Brings Dozens Of Stars To Grand Lake

It was a star studded morning at News On 6! We're joined by boxing legend Ray Mercer, Zack Ward from A Christmas Story, Dr. Hasaan Rasheed from Endgame and the Blank Panther film, and Damon Gillespie from TV shows such as The Society and Tiny Pretty Things.

Friday, May 24th 2024, 9:08 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Celebrity Boxing Comic Con is about to take over Grand Lake this weekend. Dozens of celebrities are expected to be there. Comedy actor Andy Dick and the original Pippi Longstocking, Tami Erin will be hosting.

They all stopped by News On 6 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about this star studded event.

They all stopped by News On 6 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about this star studded event.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Celebrity Boxing Comic Con.
