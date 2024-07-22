Tulsa Musician Johnny Polygon Performs Newest Single Ahead Of Album Release

Tulsa musician Johnny Polygon returned to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch on Monday to perform a song from this new album "The Program" which is inspired by his road to sobriety.

Tulsa musician Johnny Polygon visited the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch back in March and now two of his songs have over 2 million streams on Spotify.

Johnny says his music is inspired by his road to sobriety and his next album called "The Program" will have twelve songs. Each song represents a step in his journey. On Monday, Johnny Polygon once again joined News On 6 on the porch to perform his song "Step 9" on the Coca-Cola Porch.

Previous Story: Musician From Tulsa Shares His Inspirations And Journey To Sobriety

Johnny Polygon will be releasing a single from his new album every first Friday of every month leading up to October when he will officially launch his new album, The Program, featuring 12 songs, each song about a step towards his life of sobriety.

