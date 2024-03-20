Free-Roaming Peacocks Back On Tulsa Zoo Grounds

Peacocks have long been a staple resident at the Tulsa Zoo. Until recently the colorful birds have been in a protected enclosure. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to tell us why and show us how they're adjusting.

-

After nearly two years behind the scenes, the peacocks are back roaming the Tulsa Zoo.

Its 84 acres are home to four male peacocks.

Zookeeper, Cameron Lang, said a threat of avian influenza kept them from roaming free for a while. "To protect our birds from that disease we have been keeping them in off-exhibit areas where they are not going to have contact with wild birds that might get them sick," he explained.

Last week, after a quick veterinary checkup, the peacocks were released.

Lang is part of the team that keeps an eye on them. "It has been really fun to see them get to start exploring the zoo again, start finding their old territories, and get the freedom to roam around the zoo grounds," he added.

The vibrant colors of the peacock's feathers stand out in the natural environment, but these birds are not always easy to spot.

"They hide surprisingly well for such big, colorful birds," Lang continued saying, "They can hunker down and be difficult to find, but they are very food motivated so usually when we come by looking for them with something to eat, they show right up."

The zoo said guests should not try to feed the peacocks because they have a very specific diet. "We feed them a mixture of some chopped fruit, poultry feed, cracked corn, and lettuce which is one of their favorites," Lang added. "We also feed live insects like crickets, super worms, mealworms, and waxworms."

He said peacocks are territorial, so guests will likely only see one in an area at a time. They also do well with some of the other animals. The all-white peacock has been spotted with the mini horses and another inside the kangaroo exhibit.

Lang said, "Our peacocks are fully flighted so they can hop high barriers, but they are smart birds. They know not to go anywhere that would not be safe for them."

While peacocks are also safe for people to be around, the zoo urges guests to not touch or feed them.