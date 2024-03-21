2 Arrested, Accused Of Murdering 26-Year-Old Tulsa Man

Two people are in custody following an investigation into the death of a 26-year-old man who was hit and run over by a vehicle in Tulsa over the weekend.

By: News On 6

On Saturday, March 16, Tulsa Police responded to a street near 1800 N. Yorktown Ave. and found the victim Mitchell Jefferson with head trauma.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died that evening, authorities said.

An arrest warrant affidavit identified Kory Tuell and Lexus Fenix as the suspects following an investigation and they are now in custody, Tulsa Police say.

Authorities say they "unlawfully, willfully, intentionally and feloniously," caused the death of Jefferson, according to the affidavit.

Investigators say Jefferson was in the vehicle with Tuell and Fenix completing a transaction before he was shot and then run over.

Authorities accuse Tuell of shooting Jefferson and Fenix is accused of running him over after he fell out of the vehicle.

The arrest warrant was issued on March 19th and the pair are now in custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.