Proposed Bill Would Increase Hunting, Fishing License Costs In Oklahoma; Impacts Out-Of-State Hobbyists More

A bill is headed to the governor’s desk that would raise the price of hunting and fishing licenses for people who live in Oklahoma, as well as those people who come here from out of state, to hunt and fish.

Michael Bozeman moved to Oklahoma about a year ago and says he's impressed with the public parks in the Sooner State.

"They keep our public spaces up, it is so enjoyable living here I know it's not much but it's restrooms up there for the public people here that are to fish," said Bozeman.

Right now, an annual fishing license for an Oklahoma resident is $25, If Governor Stitt signs the bill, the price would go up to $30.

Bozeman is retired and says he plans to fish as much as he can and doesn't mind paying $5 more for his fishing license.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says this would be the first increase in more than 20 years.

"I'd hate to know I went 20 years trying to survive off the same amount of money to when everything else is going up...everywhere place I go to is clean so I'm for all for it," said Bozeman.

Emma Neasby is 22 years old and has been fishing with her family for as long as she can remember, and will continue to do so, regardless of a price hike.

"I'm already spending money already to get my fishing license. I'm young so I'm willing to spend the money a little bit more," said Neasby.

The bill would increase the price of a fishing license for non-Oklahoma residents from $55 to $80.

"They're are already hesitant to buy a yearly nonresident license," said Joan Baumann, owner of Woody's Bait and Tackle.

Joann Baumann has owned Woody's Bait and Tackle in Sand Springs for more than 15 years, and she’s not in favor of it.

"I just hate this is supposed to be recreation and some people use it to eat and I'd hate for that to keep them from doing it," said Baumann.

She thinks it's unfair that non-residents have to pay more.

"If you're raising the resident fishing license $5 why not raise the out-of-state just $5 just because they don't live here, they're working here," said Baumann.

On the hunting side, the bill would consolidate 50 licenses to 14.

For residents, the price increases are minimal, just a few dollars in most cases. For non-residents, licenses will jump $200 for big game hunters from out of state.

Other changes SB 941 includes: It defines "youth" as anyone under 18, consolidates all youth hunting licenses into a "super license," Under the bill, annual licenses are good for a full year from the purchase date, rather than season dates.

It would also require the Wildlife Commission to prepare a report every five years evaluating license costs, to either raise or lower them, based on the Consumer Price Index.



