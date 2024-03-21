Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance Offering Free Kits At Tulsa County Parks

When you walk up to one of the kiosks, the kits inside are a launch pad for learning. In this kit, you get everything you need--from eye protection to paper.

News On 6

The Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance is offering hands on experiments to kids at Tulsa County Parks.

The kids get all the tools and supplies they need to help them be a scientist.

Levi Patrick shows us how to construct your very own rocket. He is the Executive Director of The Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance.

These kits are made possible by the organization to provide kids STEM opportunities outside the classroom.

He says they provide 600 kits at three different parks every month for families to test their hypotheses.

“We have been really fortunate to partner up with the people from Tulsa County Parks and dream up an idea that puts STEM experiences in the hands of our community right where they’re spending time,” Patrick said.

Like Milo Jasper Carman's family. He and his sister got to put their own rockets together.

Once the nose of the rocket was attached, the kids headed outside to see what happens when you combine Alka Seltzer and water in a tightly sealed canister.

Milo enjoyed the experiment.

"How it was shooting up, and you saw some of the water from it shoot off from the cap when the cap was falling off," said Milo.

Levi says STEM experiences can shape the future of kids like Milo.

"It’s one of the reasons they stop pursuing their dreams because they don’t feel competent or confident in mathematics,” he said. “Then I also see the power of it when they do have a sense of capability in mathematics. They really feel like they can do anything.”

Launching them into success.

These kits are readily available at Chandler, O'Brien, and West County Parks.

