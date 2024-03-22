Pickup Truck Crashes Into Owasso Business

Troopers are investigating after they said a pickup truck crashed into a water equipment business in Owasso Thursday night.

By: News On 6

A pickup truck crashed into a business Thursday night in Owasso, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the truck was traveling westbound on Highway 20 when it struck a pole and then crashed into a water equipment business called "Core and Main," troopers said.

No one was injured in the crash, troopers said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



