Pickup Truck Crashes Into Owasso Business

Friday, March 22nd 2024, 5:45 am
A pickup truck crashed into a business Thursday night in Owasso, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
The driver of the truck was traveling westbound on Highway 20 when it struck a pole and then crashed into a water equipment business called "Core and Main," troopers said.
No one was injured in the crash, troopers said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
