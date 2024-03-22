Local Nonprofit Provides Free Prom Dresses For Girls In Challenging Circumstances

Girls can come pick up a dress Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Life Family Church. They just have to show their school ID.

By: News On 6

-

A local nonprofit is working with girls to help provide the ultimate prom experience.

The Cinderella Experience Foundation works with high school counselors and other youth organizations to provide free dresses to girls facing challenging circumstances.

Founder Candace Jamison said she wants young women in foster care, those in large families, or difficult situations to have a special moment by building their confidence.

"My organization tries to come in and fill in that gap, fill in that void to restore the confidence of these girls. Even for just one night, they can forget about all of that and have this transformable experience and really know that someone out there cares," Jamison said.

Eriyon Tecson said she still remembers the incredible experience she had six years ago, which included a shopping spree, professional hair and makeup, nails, as well as dinner.

"I didn't really have to worry about anything. I think my whole life I've kinda been living in survival mode. So for her to come in, it felt like a fairy god mother coming in to sweep me off my feet," Tecson said.

Girls can come pick up a dress Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Life Family Church located at 2101 N. Peoria in Tulsa. They just have to show their school ID.