Job Opportunity, Business Scams Increasing Online In United States

Scammers have been creating fake accounts, making fake job offers, and posing as job recruiters. In 2023, Americans lost almost $500,000,000 to these scams.

By: News On 6

Business and job opportunity scams have been on the rise in the U.S. in the last several years. Scammers have been creating fake accounts, making fake job offers, and posing as job recruiters.

The Federal Trade Commission said there were more than 100,000 cases of "business and job opportunity" scams last year alone, and they've more than doubled over the past four years.

In 2023, Americans lost almost $500,000,000 to these scams.

Linked-In has features on its site to help protect job-seekers, including its identity verification system and a message warning if someone has requested your personal information.