Jurassic Quest At Tulsa's Expo Square Offers Interactive Dinosaur Experience

Dinosaurs are invading Tulsa for the weekend.

Jurassic Quest is an interactive dinosaur experience inside SageNet Center at Expo Square.

Caleb Hughes, a Jurassic Quest Dinosaur Trainer. said walking into the experience is like stepping back 240 million years in time.

"It is North America's largest dinosaur exhibit, and we really boast ourselves on the educational side of it," he added.

There are more than 80 life-size dinosaurs throughout with signs and digital screens providing background on each one. Jurassic Quest works with paleontologists to make sure everything is accurate.

Seven-year-old Judah loves dinosaurs and was curious to learn more after watching the TV show T-Rex Ranch. "I like dinosaurs because there are so many cool things to learn about them," he said.

That is why he is spending part of his birthday at Jurassic Quest. Judah said, "Before my party I wanted to come here and get a tour with my friends, my best friends."

Throughout the experience are different activities. Families can get up close with real fossils, dig for fossils, ride a dinosaur, take a jeep for a spin, and play in an inflatable obstacle course. There are also plenty of photo opportunities along the way.

"You guys will be able to meet some real live dinosaurs such as Jojo the Utah Raptor, touch, interact with, take pictures, and do your best not to get eaten," Hughes continued saying, "We have baby dinosaurs as well for you guys."

Kelsi Kay brought her 4-year-old son Oliver to Jurassic Quest for spring break.

She said, "He really likes learning about all the different kinds of dinosaurs and he can tell you a lot."

Oliver said his favorite part was riding a Brachiosaurus.

"We personally love this kind of stuff and we think it is worth it to learn and see about the dinosaurs and just to see the scale, they are so big," Kay added.

Jurassic Quest is from Friday, March 22nd through Sunday, March 24th. The hours are Friday: 12-8 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $19 to $36 and are free for children 2 and under. Those can be purchased at the door or ahead of time HERE

