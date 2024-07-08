Local Bakery Moving Into Tulsa's New Outlet Mall

The new Barbee Cookies store at Tulsa Premium Outlets will offer more foot traffic, opening on Aug. 15th. News On 6's Alyssa Miller had the details on this Coca-Cola Porch.

A local bakery is moving into Tulsa Premium Outlets when it opens in August. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live with details on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

Barbee Cookies owner Kat Graham said that unfortunately means they are closing the downtown Tulsa location on Friday, July 12.

"We have been here for over 7 years, and we love downtown," she said. "We love this building, we love this space, yet after Covid we did not have the activity that we had pre-Covid because we are in the business district and a lot of people still work from home."

The new Barbee Cookies store at Tulsa Premium Outlets will offer more foot traffic, opening on Aug. 15th.

"We want to celebrate life with a lot of people, so the exposure is much greater there," Graham continued saying, "We are also in a great location at the outlet because we are right next to a gorgeous, huge children's playground."

Celebrating life's moments is why Graham started baking in the first place.

"My grandmothers were so influential in me loving to bake and bless people with my cookies, so it started when I was a little girl," she said.

Graham was a teacher for more than 20 years before starting the business. Her daughter, Hallee, helped create the menu which now has over two dozen flavors.

"We started with our Chocolate Chip Cookie that I baked exclusively for 16 years," Graham said. "My daughter Hallee created the Cinnamon Roll Cookie, and it is one of our best sellers and she also created our Iced Sugar Cookie."

This year their Cinnamon Roll Cookie was named Oklahoma's Best Cookie in an article posted by MSN.

So, while this chapter in Barbee Cookies story closes, Graham believes the best is yet to come.

"We are going on our 15th year of business, and we are so grateful that our customers in the Tulsa community are loyal to us," she added. "It means a great deal to be included in the big-name brands in the outlet."

The South Tulsa bakery at 8393 South Memorial Dr. will remain open. Customers can also order cookies online to be shipped or for delivery on DoorDash and Grubhub.

