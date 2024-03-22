Weekend Events: Bassmaster Classic, Easter Festivities And More

The weekend is finally here and there's a lot going on in our area. Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver here to share what fun and exciting things are happening across Green Country.

By: News On 6

The weekend is finally here and there's a lot going on in our area. Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver here to share what fun and exciting things are happening across Green Country.

Bassmaster Classic Expo

The Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo continues this weekend! The event is being held at the Cox Business Center Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24.

Exhibitors will be on-site selling a variety of merchandise for fishing, hunting, camping, and more.

The Super Bowl of bass fishing will be going on this weekend at the Grand Lake of the Cherokees in Grove.

Claremore Home and Garden Show

The Claremore Home and Garden show is back at the Claremore Expo Center Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.

You can find anything from gardening tips, a new roof, decorations and more! Admission is free and you can come Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dog Adoption Event in Tulsa

There is a fun dog adoption event Saturday, March 23 at Tulsa’s Whiteside Park Community center hosted by Tulsa Parks, with a dog treat egg hunt!

There will also be lots of adoptable pets from Tulsa Animal Welfare, and adoption fees are waived. It's Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Whiteside Park Egg Hunt in Tulsa

For the humans, Whiteside Park is also hosting an egg hunt for kiddos called “all abilities egg hunt” aimed at accommodating kids with accessibility needs. It’s Saturday, March 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Owen Park Egg Hunt in Tulsa

And at Owen Park, an egg hunt is being hosted at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ages 3 to 10. Kids can take advantage of the sunshine and test their egg hunting skills.

New Mural Unveiled in East Tulsa

A new mural is being unveiled in East Tulsa on Sunday, March 24! The mural is called Tulsa - Nuestra Cultura painted by a local artist in collaboration with the Living Arts of Tulsa and other groups.

It’ll be unveiled at 1 p.m. Sunday at East Side Blends and will include food and a meet the artist event.