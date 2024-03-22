'I'm Bruised Up': Veteran Claims Oilton Police Officer Slammed Him To The Ground, Investigation Ongoing

The Creek County district attorney’s office is investigating after a 76-year-old man says an Oilton police officer slammed him to the ground during an argument outside of the man’s home. The Oilton police chief says the officer is still on duty since no charges have been filed.

Willard Walbridge says he is a disabled veteran and posed no threat to the officer. He says things got out of hand when he asked the officer to leave his property because he lives outside the city limits.

Walbridge says he has been a lifelong Oilton resident, aside from serving in the military during the Vietnam War. He says he was talking with two salesmen when the officer showed up, asking the salesmen if they had a license.

He said he asked the officer to leave his property since the officer did not have jurisdiction there.

“I’m old fashioned in the way I think and the way I do things,” said Walbridge. “I kind of thought if he had a problem he ought to address me first.”

Walbridge says things continued to escalate and the officer tried to put him in handcuffs.

“He grabbed me and slammed me to the ground,” said Walbridge. “I don’t remember much after that. I guess I went out.”

Walbridge says the officer never told him why the officer was trying to detain him. He says the next thing he remembers is waking up in an ambulance.

“I was bleeding on my wrist pretty good, had a pretty good cut here on my finger,” he said. “I’m bruised up.”

Walbridge says he filed complaints over the incident. He is not considering legal action yet, but does not want anyone else to go through the same thing he did.

“I love this community,” he said. “I think it can do better.”

The Oilton police chief tells News On 6 the officer’s body camera footage has been turned over to the district attorney’s office. The chief says the officer is still on duty since charges have yet to be filed.

The Creek County district attorney’s office says it is reviewing the incident.