Car Crashes Into Tulsa Brewery, No Injuries Reported

Heirloom Rustic Ales near Admiral and North Lewis had to close early on Friday after a car drove into the building at around 5:30.

By: News On 6

One of the co-owners says there were dozens of people inside at the time.

He says one customer went to get checked out, but there were no obvious injuries.

"We're still trying to asses, kind of the damage, the plan is still to try to open tomorrow if we can, we'll see," said Heirloom Rustic Ales co-owner Jake Miller.

You can go to Heirloom Rustic Ales' social media pages for updates on when they'll be back open.