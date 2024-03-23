'If You Haven't Watched, Give It A Try': Women's Basketball National Growth Trickling Down Into Oklahoma

A lot of the success comes from Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who is making national headlines with her sharpshooting and record-breaking scoring. That means more are people watching women’s college basketball than ever before.

More people are watching women’s basketball both in person and on TV.

Stephanie Greenland, the head coach for girl's basketball at Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, says it means the world to her that her players have women athletes to follow.

"I grew up playing basketball since I was five, so I kind of followed through,” said Greenland. “I would look at Michael Jordan and other men, and of course there's been lots of women who have come through who have set the precedents for today."

Casey Kendrick is the play-by-play broadcaster for the OSU women’s basketball team and says viewership ebbs and flows, but right now, college basketball is at its peak.

"When I started, Oklahoma State might have had 4 or 500 fans at a game when we first started,” said Kendrick. “And then you start watching the success and you start seeing the fans become more involved."

Kendrick says if you haven’t watched Women’s College Basketball in a while, it’s a good time to start.

"These young ladies continue to get bigger, stronger, faster, the game is an awesome game,” said Kendrick. “If you haven't watched, give it a try. Because there's a reason we're starting to see all this growth all across the nation."

Coaches say it’s an exciting time in the sport- and younger girls are ready to get involved.

"I think it validates what they want to do,” said Greenland. “Any time you can have a mentor that you can physically see, gives validity to your goals and your dreams."

Women’s March Madness is still in the first round and the championship is set for April 7th.