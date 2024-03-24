Claremore Home And Garden Show Hosts Event With Hundreds Of Attendees

Hundreds of people were out looking for spring project inspiration at the Claremore home and garden show on Saturday.

By: News On 6

People got the chance to connect with vendors to help with any home improvement or gardening project.

Vendors say they were happy with the turnout and getting the chance to showcase their companies.

"I love it man, it was a great turnout, so you know, got to talk to a lot of people. I think a lot of people got to recognize our company and see us again," said project manager Tyler Jackson.

