Tulsa Nonprofit Selling Tomato Plants To Feed The Hungry

Plant a Row for the Hungry is happening this weekend near 91st and Riverside at Southwood Landscape and Garden Center.

By: News On 6

Thousands of tomato plants are being sold in Tulsa to help feed the hungry.

The nursery is selling 5,000 tomato plants for $2 each.

100 percent of that money goes to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

"This is our annual kind of kickoff to Spring event, it's a great event that we look forward to every year, and we'd love to have everybody come down and help support the local food bank," said Nursery Sales Manager Stephen Cross.

Sunday is the last day of the event.

There's no limit to how many tomato plants you can buy for the special fundraiser price.