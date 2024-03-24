Expo Square Hosts Shopping Market For Small Businesses

Green Country shoppers supported small businesses across the state at a special market on Saturday.

By: News On 6

OKGO Market's one-day event brought 250 businesses to the Expo Square.

From spices, sauces, clothing, decorations and jewelry, there was no shortage of Oklahoma-made goods.

Organizers said the event grew out of a push to get people back to shopping locally after the pandemic.

"We have continued to grow this year over year and we're just so excited to give this opportunity to so many small businesses and entrepreneurs as we possibly can," said Erik-Michael Collins with TulsaGo.

OKGO says people spent more than $350,000 at local businesses during the 2023 event.