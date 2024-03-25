Dogs Take Over Reed Park In Tulsa For Special Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Bunny left some early treats in Tulsa on Sunday for dozens of dogs to enjoy.

By: News On 6

Excited dogs took over Reed Park near 41st and Union to find 1,000 eggs filled with treats.

Some of the eggs even had tickets to turn in for all kinds of dog-related prizes, totaling over $1,000.

There were also vendors from nail trimming to a pet taxi service.

News On 6's Chinh Doan and her family took their dog Bruce because the rescue group that organizes the hunt is where they adopted him from!

This is the third year of the egg hunt and this year, Bruce got more eggs than usual and he was very excited.