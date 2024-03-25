Families Fish With Professional Angler At Special Event In Jenks

Professional angler Mike Iaconelli’s “Ike Foundation” hosted the “Hook ‘Em Early” fishing event Sunday morning at Veterans Park Pond in Jenks.

By: News On 6

Some Green Country families had the opportunity to fish with one of the pros during a free fishing event Sunday, March 24.

Close to 100 kids showed up to fish and meet Ike, who a little over a year ago stocked the pond with bass through his foundation.

Mike has a great passion for introducing kids to fishing, especially those in urban areas.

