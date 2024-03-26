Tulsa Botanic Gardens Plant First Tree In New Arboretum

The Tulsa Botanic Garden is on schedule with its third major expansion in the last two years. Leaders planted the first tree at the new arboretum, which will eventually have more than 100 trees.

By: News On 6

It will cover about one and a half acres and have a raised pavilion that overlooks the rest of the gardens.

“Just kind of keeps growing the attraction out here at the botanic garden, so more and more people of Tulsa can come see what a little oasis in the Osage Hills we have out here,” said Chuck Lamson.

The arboretum is scheduled to open in October and will be the fifth garden on the property.