Grant Money Approved By Lawmakers To Be Given Out To Boost Route 66

By: News On 6

Grant money approved by lawmakers almost two years ago to help boost Route 66 will be given out soon.

The program will give out more than $6 million a year to cities, counties, and nonprofits along Route 66 to make improvements along the highway.

It was supposed to start last year but got delayed because the legislature had not approved certain financial rules.

With those rules now approved, the Oklahoma Route 66 Commission can send out the funds.