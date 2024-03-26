Judge Sentences Tulsa Man To Life For Murdering Woman

A Tulsa judge has sentenced a Tulsa man to life in prison without parole for murdering the mother of his child.

Charles Colbert shot Ashley Sneed several times in May of 2022 after Sneed had him served with child custody papers.

Their child was 1 at the time.

Colbert pled guilty to murder in December.

