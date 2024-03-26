Judge Sentences Tulsa Man To Life For Murdering Woman

A Tulsa judge has sentenced a Tulsa man to life in prison without parole for murdering the mother of his child.

Tuesday, March 26th 2024, 5:33 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa judge has sentenced a Tulsa man to life in prison without parole for murdering the mother of his child.

Charles Colbert shot Ashley Sneed several times in May of 2022 after Sneed had him served with child custody papers.

Their child was 1 at the time.

Colbert pled guilty to murder in December.

Previous Coverage: Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing Tulsa Woman
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 26th, 2024

March 28th, 2024

March 28th, 2024

March 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 28th, 2024

March 28th, 2024

March 28th, 2024

March 28th, 2024