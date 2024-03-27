Food On The Move Holds Festival Event

The festivals operate on a "Pay-As-You-Can" model, allowing everyone access to fresh produce, hot meals and community resources.

By: News On 6

-

Food on the Move is helping people in a new way.

They held their first Food and Resource Festival in West Tulsa near Highway 4-12 and 49th West Avenue on Tuesday.

The festivals operate on a "Pay-As-You-Can" model, allowing everyone access to fresh produce, hot meals and community resources.

“We have food stamps,” said Mikkia Rimpley, who went to the event. “It has been really hard because we are getting less and less money. So it helps with food at home. We don't have to worry about going to the store so much.

The festival also had a DJ, food trucks and activities for the kids.