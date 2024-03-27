USA BMX To Open New Exhibit At Tulsa's Discovery Lab

The educational exhibit will show kids some of the ways that science, technology, engineering and math are used in BMX racing.

Wednesday, March 27th 2024, 6:27 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The USA BMX Foundation is bringing a new exhibit to Tulsa's Discovery Lab.

The educational exhibit will show kids some of the ways that science, technology, engineering and math are used in BMX racing.

"The physics of bicycles and bike racing. Frictions and forces. Engineering and design and the safety equipment. The geology and design of the racetracks" said Ray Vandiver with the Discovery Lab.

The exhibit opens in 2025 and will be at Discovery Lab before it goes on tour to other science museums around the country.

