Tulsa Public Schools Hosts Job Fair, Offers Signing Bonuses For Certified Teachers

The TPS board of education recently approved a $3,000 bonus to certified teachers who sign a 2024-25 contract as a new teacher with Tulsa Public Schools by the end of May.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools is offering signing bonuses as they search for teachers to join the district next school year.

Additionally, the Board approved a one-time $1,000 bonus to those without a teaching certificate who sign by the end of April and commit to TPS' Tulsa Teacher Corps.

On Wednesday, they held a job fair hoping to fill some of those openings.

"They can come and visit with all 77 school sites so they can find the perfect fit for them," said director of recruitment Jen Sanders. "We always say we are a large school district but that means we have something for everyone."

The district has about 600 openings including counselors, speech pathologists and other staff members.



